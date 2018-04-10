Illegal gambling activities: Focus on illegal lottery as cops continue raids

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: Illegal lottery remains the main type of illegal gambling activity in the state, with police conducting 26 raids against operators throughout the past week.

State CID chief Datuk Dev Kumar said the figure was part of 33 raids carried out across Sarawak, along with six for cyber gambling and one for gambling in a public place.

“The raids, from April 2-8, saw the arrest of 47 individuals aged between 17 and 58 years.

“Raids against counters selling illegal lottery took place in nine districts, resulting in 32 arrests and RM7,700 seized along with mobile phones, portable printers, calculators, betting slips and stationeries,” he said in a statement yesterday.

Dev Kumar stressed that efforts to eradicate online gambling focused on 24-hour convenience stores and coffee shops that offer reload services to online gamblers.

“Six raids conducted in six districts resulted in the arrest of 10 service providers and seizure of eight mobile phones and cash amounting to RM7,085,” he said.

The lone raid for gambling in public saw five persons nabbed for playing ‘Holo’ in front of a house in Taman BDC, with related paraphernalia and RM2,141 seized.

All those arrested are being investigated for offences under the Common Gaming House Act.