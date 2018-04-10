Lagong sparks rumours of PH candidacy

Click to print (Opens in new window)

KAPIT: Former Pelagus assemblyman George Lagong’s return here this month has sparked rumours he seeks to represent Pakatan Harapan (PH) in the upcoming parliamentary election.

Lagong’s visits to coffee shops here to meet with the people, accompanied by former Democratic Action Party (DAP) Pelagus candidate Bedindang Manjah, further stoked rumours.

When approached by the media, Lagong said he is back to observe Qingming Jie (Chinese Tomb Festival) as well as to meet friends and supporters to discuss the situation in Kapit.

According to him, the government needs to do more for the Dayak community here.

“In fact Kapit is the heartland of Dayak Ibans. However, they are still lagging in all aspects of life – economy, education, etc. I am concerned about the wellbeing of the rural people,” he claimed.

“I believe the government, with all the resources, is able to do more for the rural people to narrow the urban and rural gap, especially to uplift the standard of living.”

He called on Kapit folk not to be afraid of change and not to remain in their ‘comfort zone’.

“We would be stagnant all the time while others progress on. As it is today, I don’t see any broad approach to go for change,” he added.

Lagong represented Pelagus for one term from 2011 to 2016.

He won the seat as an independent but later joined the Sarawak Workers Party.