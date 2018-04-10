MAB, FlyFirefly, MASwings waive flight change fees for polling day

Click to print (Opens in new window)

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia Airlines Bhd (MAB) and its sister airlines, FlyFirefly Sdn Bhd and MASwings Sdn Bhd, are waiving their flight change fees for Malaysians with existing bookings during the upcoming 14th General Election.

The carrier said the offering was aimed at allowing Malaysians to fulfill their responsibility as voters on May 6, 2018.

“The waiver is applicable for all types of tickets, where the travel date falls between May 8 and 10 either inbound or outbound. Only one change is permitted and it must be done within 10 days from today,” it added.

MAB said the passengers were allowed to delay their travel dates up to two months from the original date of travel and all fare subclass and seasonality surcharges apply as per purchased flight ticket fare rules. – Bernama