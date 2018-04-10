Sarawak 

Man caught red-handed for stealing batteries from lorry

SIBU: A man was arrested yesterday morning for stealing two batteries of a lorry parked at the shoulder of Sukan Road.

The arrest came at 10am when a police team on beat duty found the 29-year-old man acting suspiciously.

The police noticed he was stealing the lorry’s batteries then.

They immediately arrested him.

Seized from him were tools used in the theft and the two batteries.

Sibu police chief ACP Stanley Jonathan Ringgit confirmed the arrest and the seizure.

He said further investigation confirmed the man had several criminal records.

He said the man from Poh Yew Road also had records of drug abuse.

The police are expected to remand him to facilitate their investigation.

What do you think of this story?
  • Angry (0%)
  • Sad (0%)
  • Nothing (0%)
  • Interesting (0%)
  • Great (0%)

 

BorneoPost Online

Affiliates

 

Supplement Downloads

Member of

This service is provided on BorneoPost online standard Policies and Conditions. Copyright 2010-2018 BorneoPost Online. All Rights Reserved.