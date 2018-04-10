Mid-week polling day a hindrance for workers to return home to vote – Baru

KUCHING: A mid-week polling day will make it extremely difficult for workers to return home to vote, especially Sarawakians and Sabahans working in Peninsular Malaysia, said state PKR chairman Baru Bian.

“Travelling home to their villagers in the rural areas takes time and many will find it extremely inconvenient to make the long trip home,” he said in a press statement today.

Baru was commenting on EC’s announcement today that the 14th General Election (GE14) will be held on a May 9, which will be a Wednesday and the nomination day will be held on April 28. This will give political parties a campaign period of 11 days.

In response, Baru claimed the EC’s announcement of a mid-week polling day is a strong sign of Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak’s fear that Umno will lose the elections this time.

“Coupled with a short campaign period, it is obvious that the Elections Commission is aiding in the efforts to cause a low voter turnout on polling day. It is common knowledge that a high turnout will be disadvantageous Barisan National.”

Baru said it is the EC’s duty to facilitate as high a turnout as possible, in the interest of allowing all citizens the opportunity to discharge their responsibilities in electing the leaders of the nation.

“However, it is clear that by choosing a working day in the middle of the week for no conceivable good reason, the Elections Commission has no such intention in mind. On the contrary, it appears that the objective is to place obstacles in the way of a high turnout.”

In view of this, Baru hoped that all employers will take note of section 25 of the Elections Act which requires that employers allow their workers to take time off to go and cast their votes without penalty.

“This is the time for all to take seriously their duties as citizens of this country. It is imperative that we make the solemn decision and resolve to place the destiny of Malaysia above all other considerations of profit and loss.

“The results of the elections will have the greatest bearing on the economic well-being of every citizen, including business owners.”

Baru said Malaysians must not let underhanded tactics and dirty tricks win the day, adding that every Malaysian citizen who is eligible to vote must make the effort and sacrifice to cast his or her vote.

“This country of ours is crying out to be saved. The saying that every vote counts may be trite but it holds true even more so now than it ever did before. Together we can do it – we will make Malaysia shine again after May 9, 2018.”