Musa denies Shafie’s expulsion was due to sabotage

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

SEMPORNA: Chief Minister Tan Sri Musa Aman has called on the people of Semporna to judge who is right or wrong on the claim by Parti Warisan Sabah president Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal that the latter was expelled from Umno because of sabotage.

“Today, in front of the prime minister, in front of the Semporna people, let them judge who is right and who is wrong,” Musa said.

Musa stressed than since he was with Usno till now in Umno, he had never sabotaged leaders as that is not his way and character and he always honoured friends and leaders.

During the Umno vice presidency contest in 2009, where Shafie was also contesting, Musa said he was also requested to contest by the people of Sabah.

“Friends from Semporna asked me to contest, I told them it is enough for Shafie to contest rather than two from Sabah,” he said at the launch of the Semporna International Tourism Centre by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak yesterday at Dataran Regatta Lepa here.

Najib also declared Pulau Bum-Bum as a sub-district, and handed customary land titles to 1,000 recipients.

Musa said although he was asked by Umno members to run for the same post, he declined and gave way to Shafie.

He said during the Umno Supreme Council election in 2003, both Shafie and he contested and he was ranked fourth with 1,837 votes, while Shafie was ranked eighth with 1,672 votes. Based on the figures, Musa said he could have stood for vice presidency in 2009, but gave way to Shafie.

“Shafie had asked me to help him campaign and I called all the Umno Sabah division chiefs to have breakfast with Shafie and asked everyone to support him as he was the sole candidate from Sabah.

“However, after winning the vice president post and appointed as the Rural and Regional Development Minister by the prime minister (Najib), Shafie did not even thank me,” said Musa.

“After being appointed as a federal minister, an important post never held by a Sabah leader, every time Shafie returned to Sabah, he never visited me which was unlike the other Sabah leaders who were appointed as federal ministers,” he added.

Musa said he considered Shafie as a brother and a friend and hoped that he would come to visit to discuss on the allocations by his ministry to help develop Sabah’s urban areas, but it never happened.

“Shafie never invited me to Kuala Lumpur to meet him either and I would have gone there if I received an invitation,” he added.

Musa said when Shafie badmouthed the Umno’s party president, disciplinary action was taken against him and he was asked to explain his action but he quit the party instead.