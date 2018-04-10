Najib deserves to be appreciated for connecting Kapit to rest of Sarawak – Masing

KUCHING: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak deserves to be appreciated for realising the road that will finally connect Kapit to the rest of Sarawak for the first time in over 50 years of independence.

Deputy Chief Minister Tan Sri Datuk Amar Dr James Jemut Masing said because of the funds given by Najib, motorists from Kuching and other parts of Sarawak can soon drive up to Kapit and vice versa on tar sealed road once it is completed in 2021.

He pointed out the missing link of this RM850 million project is the 9.6km road from Kanowit to Song, which is now being construction and expected to be ready within the next three years.

Kanowit itself is already well linked to the rest of the state. Masing also said the 45km road from Song to Kapit, which included new bridges, will be completed by this July.

“Only after Najib comes in, that we have the funds to connect Kapit to the rest of Sarawak. Kapit is no more an ‘island’ within the island of Borneo now.

“(Therefore) You cannot persuade people in Kapit not to vote for Najib’s leadership. This is because he is the only one among the six prime ministers who gave us the road that will allow us to drive from Kapit to the rest of Sarawak,” he told reporters after presentation of minor rural project (MRP) funds to 20 recipients at his office.

Masing, who is also Minister of Infrastructure Development and Trasportation, said he saw the progress of the road construction from a helicopter while on the way to Kapit last weekend.

“The contractor is doing it now. I flew over it last week, and I saw movement on the ground and activities in progress there… I am sure the people in Kapit are patient enough to wait for another three years for this road to be completed,” he said.

Meanwhile, a total RM325,000 in MRP funds were disbursed to 20 recipients. Masing said the funds came from first phase of MRP disbursement under the ministry and this included RM443,000 in MRP funds which were already disbursed in Kapit last weekend.

Masing said the recipients comprised various non-govermental organisations (NGOs) and he advised the recipients to utiilise the funds wisely.

Also present were Assistant Minister of Youth and Sports Datuk Snowdan Lawan and Sarawak Lawn Tennis Association (SLTA) president Dato Patrick Liew.