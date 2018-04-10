Nation eagerly awaits polling date

Click to print (Opens in new window)

PUTRAJAYA: The nation is waiting with bated breath for the announcement of the nomination and polling dates for the 14th general election.

The Election Commission convened a special meeting at 10 am today at its headquarters.

The meeting, chaired by EC chairman Tan Sri Mohd Hashim Abdullah and also attended by deputy chairman Tan Sri Othman Mahmood, secretary Datuk Abdul Ghani Salleh and five members, will determine the dates of the writ of election, nomination and polling, the electoral rolls to be used for the polls and other matters.

Representatives of the media have begun gathering at the EC headquarters as early as 8 am to cover the press conference scheduled for noon.

Security has been tightened at the EC headquarters, with steel barricades placed around the building and a team of People’s Volunteer Corps (Rela) personnel stationed there.

Parliament dissolved last Saturday for the 14th general election. All the state legislative assemblies, except for Sarawak’s, have also dissolved for the state elections to be held simultaneously with the general election. Sarawak held its state elections in 2016. – Bernama