New face expected to contest in Limbang under PH

MIRI: A new face is expected to contest in Limbang parliamentary constituency this coming general election (GE14) in the person of PKR candidate Dr. Ricardo Yampi Baba under Pakatan Harapan (PH) banner.

Dr. Ricardo is an associate Professor of International Business at a University in Peninsular Malaysia.

When contacted in Kuala Lumpur, Dr Ricardo urged the people of Limbang to give him a chance to serve the Parliament.

He said he has various plans for the people there including the urban, outskirts and rural Limbang.

A Bisaya who hails from Kampung Bidang in Batu Danau, he hoped more development can be done in Limbang including infrastructure and the tourism sector.

Meanwhile, incumbent Limbang MP Hasbi Habibollah, when contacted in Kuching said they have yet to receive confirmation on the names of candidates for BN.

He said, so far there is also no announcement from the opposition on who will be contesting in Limbang.

“We wait and see who is the candidate and will decide on the next step,” he said.

In the 13th general election in 2013, Hasbi (PBB) secured 12,999 votes defeating Baru Bian (PKR Sarawak chief) who secured 4,698 votes.