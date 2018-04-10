PBDSB unveils manifesto

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: Parti Bansa Dayak Sarawak Baru (PBDSB) this morning unveiled its manifesto for the 14th general election.

Signed by its president Cobbold John Lusoi, the manifesto was unveiled by PBDSB deputy president Patrick Anek Uren.

The manifesto listed mostly PBDSB’s demand to whichever coalition that forms the government after GE14.

Anek said as PBDSB is a small party it did not envision itself will form government of the day in the immediate future.

“PBDSB’s political struggle is only in its infancy and we will continue to struggle for the betterment of the people of Sarawak, and the otherwise forgotten Dayaks whose sizeable population in the rural Sarawak should be given the proper perspective and development imperatives.

“PBDSB will continue to promote and highlight the need to develop and prosper the people in Sarawak, a partner with Sabah and Malaya in the formation of Malaysia, within the purview of MA63,” he said.

For the coming GE14, Anek said the party’s manifesto encompasses 44 demands to create greater awareness of the things that Sarawak needs.

Among them are PBDSB wants “Bansa DAYAK” to replace Bumiputera Sarawak on any official Form in Malaysia and a comprehensive as well as full review of MA63, and in pursuance thereto to push for the constitutional amendment 1976 to be removed, and to return the status of Sarawak and Sabah to one ante’ Malaysia 1963.

It also demands that PETRONAS surrender back voluntarily to Sarawak the rights over oil and gas and in pursuance of that, Putra Jaya should return all the revenues earned from oil and gas less Sarawak’s contribution to defence and security of the nation.

Cobbold, PBDSB protem women chief Sylvia John Gemok and PBDSB youth chief Rapelson Richard were also present.