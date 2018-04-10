PDP Baram launches election machinery

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

MIRI: Progressive Democratic Party (PDP) Baram launches its election machinery during a meeting with the party’s exco members and community chiefs at a hotel here today.

PDP Marudi chairman Datu Dr. Penguang Manggil , who is also Marudi assemblyman, said he had initiated the meeting (to launch the election machinery for PDP Baram) as his constituency which is Marudi plays a very important role in determining whether Barisan Nasional can win in Baram or not.

“The responsibility is too heavy and because of that, I have decided to call for this meeting to activate our election machinery before nomination day which may be called anytime soon.

“We have discussed wide range of issues, starting from lesson learnt from the previous two parliamentary and state elections and the results of last parliamentary election as well as state election as a guide for us to focus our energy to make sure we will win by a bigger majority which I am very confident of,” he said in a press conference after chairing the meeting today.

Penguang noted that BN won the Baram seat in the 2013 parliamentary election with a very narrow majority of 194 votes only.

“This time round, I am very confident with the political climate and latest development that happen within in particular, Marudi constituency and perhaps in Telang Usan and Mulu including Bario which is now under Baram parliamentary seat, I am very confidemnt that we can win with a bigger majority,” he said.

About 50 PDP members including community chiefs attended the meeting.