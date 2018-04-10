PH S’wak has finalised list of candidates for GE14 — Chong

Click to print (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: Pakatan Harapan (PH) Sarawak has finalised its candidates for the 14th general election (GE14) but will unveil the list only after the Election Commission (EC) has announced the nomination and polling dates.

It has also finalised the seats that will be contested by component parties – Democratic Action Party (DAP) Sarawak, Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) Sarawak and Parti Amanah Negara (Amanah).

In the coming election, DAP Sarawak will contest in two seats less than the number it contested in the previous general election as it has agreed to let PKR Sarawak stand in Lawas and Mukah, where the latter is believed to have a higher chance of winning.

Saying it was a unanimous decision by PH Sarawak, Chong Chieng Jen, who is PH Sarawak chairman Chong Chieng Jen and DAP Sarawak chairman, conceded that PKR Sarawak “has better candidates and machinery on the ground” in both Lawas and Mukah.

“There is no quarrel over seats as it is done amicably and agreed unanimously,” he stressed.

DAP Sarawak will contest in nine seats whilst PKR Sarawak and Amanah Sarawak will contest in 16 seats and six seats respectively.

The state DAP is expected to defend Bandar Kuching, Stampin, Sarikei, Sibu and Lanang as well as wrest Mas Gading, Serian, Bintulu and Kapit from Barisan Nasional (BN).

The six seats that Amanah Sarawak will be contesting are Santubong, Kota Samarahan, Batang Sadong, Batang Lupar, Igan and Tanjong Manis.

While PKR Sarawak is obligated to defend Miri, it will also contest in Petra Jaya, Puncak Borneo, Sri Aman, Lubok Antu, Betong, Saratok, Julau, Kanowit, Mukah, Selangau, Hulu Rajang, Sibuti, Baram, Limbang and Lawas.

To voters in Miri, Chong called on them not to worry about the recent news report circling the northern parliamentary constituency.

“A small issue happened in Miri. But I just want to say that Miri seat is, all the while, agreed to be contested by PKR Sarawak.

“And we will give full support to whoever the candidate is nominated by PKR in Miri because whoever is nominated will be the candidate of PH Sarawak,” he said.

On this election, he said it “is the time whereby we have the opportunity to overthrow BN and make Umno the opposition of this country”.

Chong, who is the incumbent for Bandar Kuching seat, therefore urged Sarawakians to “come together to create a history for our nation”.

Also present were PKR Sarawak chairman Baru Bian and Amanah Sarawak chairman Fidzuan Zaidi.