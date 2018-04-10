Police inspectors’ acquittal of grievous hurt charge affirmed by appeals court

Click to print (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: Two police inspectors had their acquittal against a charge of causing grievous hurt affirmed by the Court of Appeal here yesterday.

Mohd Azri Amar Pavel and Mohd Hazril Mohamed Yusof remained free men after the judges ruled that there was no merit in the appeal by the prosecutor.

The three-judge panel led by Datuk Hamid Sultan Abu Backer said that the High Court had made a correct decision.

“The judges had also found the stories and the version of the defence’s case to be credible. There is no appealable error in the matter. Both of them therefore are to remain acquitted from the charge,” said lawyer Daniel Ling, who represented the duo together with lawyer Shankar Ram Asnani.

Mohd Azri and Mohd Hazril were accused of committing the offence on one Kamarul Zamrizal Kamaruzaman – also known as Boy – on Nov 4, 2012 around 7pm in the D7 office of the Criminal Investigation Department at the state police headquarters here.

They were initially charged with murder, but the charge was later reduced to an offence of causing grievous hurt under Section 325 of the Penal Code.

They were ordered to enter defence in the High Court here and were subsequently discharged and acquitted from the said charge on April 28 last year.