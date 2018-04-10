Rafidah’s allegations not true — Hishammuddin

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: Defence Minister Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Tun Hussein has dismissed claims made by former minister Tan Sri Rafidah Aziz that more than 40,000 hectares of military land throughout the country had been transferred to a private company without going through open tender.

He said Rafidah’s claims, which were made via Facebook in an ‘open letter’ addressed to Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak on Sunday, were false allegations.

In her Facebook post, Rafidah had alleged that in late 2008, Najib, then the Defence Minister and Deputy Prime Minister, had presented a cabinet paper to obtain approval for several proposals including the proposal to privatise all of the over 40,000 hectares of Ministry of Defence (Mindef)/military land in Malaysia; the privatisation to be directly awarded to a company owned by three individuals – two men and a woman; and the lease to be for 40 years.

According to her, Najib did not propose any open tender and neither were there any requests for quotations from other parties.

The former International Trade and Industry Minister, who served for over two decades under Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad and Tun Abdullah Ahmad Badawi, also claimed that she was the only one who had questioned the plan during the cabinet meeting, querying why the Armed Forces fund, Lembaga Tabung Angkatan Tentera (LTAT) was not chosen for the proposed privatisation.

On Rafidah’s post, Hishammuddin said it was ‘full of misinformation’ and at least three of her claims were false.

“It is very irresponsible of her to make these false allegations and lies on these three issues considering that she was also a member of the cabinet at that time and was also part of the decision making.”

Rafidah in her post had also pointed out that a “large-scale commercial agricultural project” announced by Hishammuddin would be developed on idle Mindef lands.

To this, Hishammuddin said it was also “an outright lie” as he had only thought about food security with the Ministry of Agriculture around two to three years ago.

“Nothing has happened since then,” he added.