Rahman defends BN manifesto

KOTA KINABALU: Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Seri Abdul Rahman Dahlan has defended Barisan Nasional’s (BN) manifesto that was launched by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak.

When asked to comment on the opposition’s claim that there was nothing new in the manifesto for Sabah, Abdul Rahman replied: “Really? They must be reading the wrong document.”

The Kota Belud member of parliament said he as the minister in charge of Economic Planning Unit, was very much part of the manifesto team and there were several items for Sabah, such as the setting up of English medium schools in Sabah and Sarawak.

Abdul Rahman who was met during a dialogue with administrators and Board of Trustees of Chinese medium schools in the state capital here yesterday, said the setting up of English medium schools was something extraordinary and interesting.

“We are grateful to the Prime Minister for agreeing and approving the proposal by the Sabah government and state leaders. This is very important for the rakyat in Sabah as it provides them the opportunity to improve their command of the English language, which will help reduce the gap between the state and Peninsular Malaysia.

“After all, there were English medium schools in Sabah in the past so we want to bring them back,” he said.

Abdul Rahman also said BN, in its manifesto had agreed to standardise the retail price of goods in Sabah with Peninsular Malaysia.

“For example, in Sabah, we pay RM3,000 to RM4,000 more for a Proton vehicle, but now this will no longer be. The price will be the same as in Peninsular Malaysia. For Sabahans this is good news as we are already earning a lower salary than our peers in Peninsular Malaysia and our cost of living is higher.

“I feel it is not fair if we did not forward this suggestion so that the price is standardized. To me this is a momentous, drastic and an interesting decision. Same as the move by Tun Mahathir when he was Prime Minister to standardize the time in Malaysia,¨ he said.

Abdul Rahman said some might argue that the price difference was because of transportation cost to Sabah, “… but as the minister in charge of economics I would like to ask these people, the businesses and manufacturers … why is it that you can sell products that you produced in Selangor at the same price in Kelantan?

“That is also involving transportation; you are moving your products from Selangor to Kelantan. The answer is because these people think of Peninsular Malaysia as one marketing region; therefore they give one price.

“So the people of Sabah and Sarawak want … whenever manufacturers price their products, you have to look at the entire country as one marketing region. Even though there is transportation cost to send things to Sabah and Sarawak, that should be included in the overall cost. Why must we penalise people in Sabah and Sarawak when we are all citizens of one country? We share our resources with the rest of the country,” he stressed.

Another item that is good news to Sabahans is the federal government’s agreement to give back to Sabah the right to regulate distribution of gas and electricity in the state.

“While it is not in the manifesto, Najib announced it in his speech during the launching ceremony,” said Abdul Rahman.

The steering committee for the implementation of devolution of powers between the federal government and the state governments of Sarawak and Sabah, co-chaired by Datuk Seri Anifah Aman and Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri, suggested that the right to regulate distribution of gas and electricity in Sabah be returned to the state.

“We discussed this proposal during a Cabinet meeting and the Prime Minister said we would abide by the decision made by the committee as this right to regulate the distribution of gas and electricity in Sabah should be given back to Sabah because it was clearly stated in MA63,” he said.