Remand extended for two YUM officers

TAWAU: Two Yayasan Usaha Maju Sabah (YUM) officers had their remand extended for seven days by a Magistrate Court here today for falsifying and submitting 36 loan applications amounting to RM153,769.

Magistrate Herlina Muse allowed the remand application by Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) prosecuting officer Noor Hafizah Lanna on a 38-year-old YUM Sabah Entrepreneur Development Officer (formerly YUM Semporna branch manager) and a 33-year-old YUM Semporna branch loan supervisor for investigation under Section 18 of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission Act 2009 which provides twenty years imprisonment and a fine of five times the amount deceived.

The extended remand started today and ends on April 16, 2018.

The two suspects are being investigated for falsifying and submitting 36 documents containing false details for Loan Application Form (YUM OP2a) in the name of 36 applicants who did not apply for micro credit loans from YUM Negeri Usaha Maju (YUM).

Preliminary investigations revealed that the YUM cheques issued to the persons were fulfilled by both the suspects at MBB Semporna branch. The amount of the loan was RM153,769.00.

The first suspect was also found to have falsified National Registration Department (JPN) death certificates on five “applicants” for the purpose of waiving the applicant’s loan debt as well as checking the death checks filed by YUM to the applicant’s heirs.