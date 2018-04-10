Nation 

Respect views of Tunku Ismail, says Johor MB

KOTA TINGGI: Johor Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin yesterday urged the people of Johor to remain rational and respect the personal views of the Tunku Mahkota of Johor, Tunku  Ismail Sultan Ibrahim, on the current political scenario.

He said all quarters should exercise fairness because anyone had the right to give views, including Tunku Ismail, and that his opinion was backed by facts.

“We have to be fair. If other people can give their views, why can’t the Tunku Mahkota? Everyone can read his views and give their evaluation in a rational manner based on what the Tunku Mahkota has said,” he said when asked to comment on the statement by Tunku Ismail uploaded onto the JOHOR Southern Tigers Facebook three days ago.

Speaking to reporters after the ground-breaking for the Pengerang Eco Industrial Park project in Pengerang here yesterday, Mohamed Khaled said the people could give their views without resorting to the use of abusive words.

“Even if one does not agree, one should respect the views of Tunku Ismail,” he said.

In Johor Bahru, Johor Umno Youth yesterday expressed its disappointment over the reaction of the individuals upset with the views of Tunku Ismail.

Its chief, Hahasrin Hashim, said the views of Tunku Ismail were advice by a leader to the people.

“As the ‘bangsa Johor’ (people of Johor), we must have mutual respect for one another. It is the norm for bangsa Johor to exercise respect and loyalty for the institution of the monarchy and see what’s best for the state together because the bonds between the king and the people cannot be broken,” he said to reporters after chairing a meeting of the movement at the Johor Umno office here.

Hahasrin said the movement welcomed the views of Tunku Ismail and always stood firmly behind him. — Bernama

