Ridiculous to accuse me of stabbing Najib in back – Shafie

KOTA KINABALU: Friendship cannot take precedence over matters that put the future of the nation at stake, said Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal.

The Parti Warisan Sabah president stated this when brushing aside the accusation of Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak that he was “stabbed in the back”, saying his style when confronting crucial issues was always to take the “bull by the horns.”

On the 1MDB issue which the Parti Warisan Sabah president had taken up and which led to his eventual dismissal from the Federal Cabinet, Shafie said he had on many occasions questioned Najib “face to face”.

“So to now accuse me of stabbing him in the back is simply ridiculous and an accusation that holds no water,” Shafie said in response to news reports quoting Najib as saying that he was disappointed with the Semporna lawmaker for not backing him on certain occasions.

“I was disappointed that when certain situations arose, Shafie stabbed me in the back … I still feel the pain, especially because it was done by a close friend,” said Najib at an event in Semporna on Monday.

According to Shafie, even before the 1MDB scandal erupted and stunned the entire world he had a four-eyed meeting with Najib at the Premier’s house and had advised his one-time mentor to take the right and necessary action.

“I told him that the 1MDB scandal would not only come back to haunt him and Umno, but also the nation at large, and look, now the whole world is talking about it,” said Shafie in a statement on Monday.

“And when he didn’t listen to my advice, I raised it again at Cabinet meetings, not once, but on several occasions, while all the other ministers kept quiet. Eventually Muhyiddin (Yassin) joined in to tell Najib that 1MDB was going in the wrong direction.

“It was told straight to his face so to now accuse me of backstabbing him is just ridiculous,” he said.

Shafie agreed that Najib was once his friend and mentor and he had supported the PM on other occasions when the policies were good for the people and country.

“But friend or not, I cannot keep quiet when the nation and the party is exposed to ridicule and infamy,” he added.

He said that he would not hesitate to censure anyone who he felt was not doing the right thing and described “apple polishers” as the worst parasites a nation could have.

On Najib’s boast that Umno-BN will oust him in Semporna, Shafie reminded Najib that at a previous election, he himself was almost booted out in Pekan by disgruntled Umno members.

“As for me, I have done my best for the people of Semporna and they know what I have done. My fate (in GE14) is in their hands and I have no fear of them betraying me,” he added.