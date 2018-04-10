Shafie stabbed me in back – Najib

SEMPORNA: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak said former Umno vice president Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal had stabbed him in the back and he was “really hurt” by his actions in 2016.

“I do not care if he does not remember my deeds. I have (done) more for Datuk Shafie than to Tan Sri Musa Aman. I gave extraordinary opportunities to Shafie, making him vice president. If I did not campaign for Datuk Shafie, he would not be a vice-president.

“I could have appointed him as a Minister of Welfare to care for the deaf and mute, but I appointed him a Minister of Rural Development because I wanted him to bring change to the rural areas. I had many times told him to talk to Chief Minister Datuk Musa. I said both of these leaders were important to Sabah’s future, but many of my advice he did not listen, and I am very disappointed when certain circumstances arose. Shafie has stabbed me from behind. It feels painful,” he said.

Najib stated this yesterday at Dataran Regatta Lepa when launching the Semporna International Tourism Center, declaring Bum-Bum Island as a sub-district, and handing over native land titles to 1,000 recipients.

Shafie, the five-term Semporna member of parliament, left Umno and formed Parti Warisan Sabah in 2016 to take on Barisan Nasional.

Najib said in this struggle, a person must have loyalty to the leader, loyalty to the party and not personal loyalty.

“Never mind, he does not like Najib Razak, but I want him to be loyal to the party, to the main leader. It’s obligatory in the religion of Islam, if we are loyal to our leaders, our party will be strong, can continue the struggle because there is a lot we need to do,” he said.

“What more when a familiar friend stabs from behind … it hurts. If you want to attack, attack like in Lahad Datu; we will fight back, but when a friend stabs from behind it feels painful,” he said.

Najib said what was important was that he loved the people of Semporna because they were sinless, loyal to Barisan Nasional (BN), and he thanked Datuk Nasir Tun Sakaran, Datuk Ramlee Marahaban and Datuk Yusof Abdal who were loyal to BN.

“We can continue our struggles because our future is still bright, because Umno is still strong. The other side cannot be believed because they do not believe in each other … decades of being hostile, they can embrace each other. What kind of politics is this? Political play, hypocritical politics. Add a ‘rocket’ that wants to divide the Malays. We cannot let them,” he said.

Najib said he was sure if the opposition won, they would not have the heart to develop the rural areas, because BN could and he had come to Semporna to help the people.

He said because Musa, Nasir and Ramlee’s speeches were fiery, he would like to announce that on BN’s concerns for the people of Semporna, at the request of the three leaders, the road entrance to Semporna would be made from two lanes to four lanes.

On his second announcement, Najib said Bum-Bum Island needed a bridge. Therefore as prime minister, he would like to inform that the Bum-Bum Island bridge would be built.

“It will be built so that Semporna will change, will be the centre for tourism,” he said.