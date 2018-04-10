Special event holiday for schools on polling day

Click to print (Opens in new window)

KUALA LUMPUR: All schools in the country will be given a special event holiday on Wednesday May 9 in conjunction with polling for the 14th general election on that day, said Education Minister Datuk Seri Mahdzir Khalid.

He said 6,941 schools would be used as polling centres on that day.

“The holiday is for all schools only. It will be a working day for the state education departments and district education offices,” he said at a press conference after opening the a national conference of school principals here today.

Also present was Education director-general Datuk Dr Amin Senin. The Election Commission today announced the dates for the 14th general election, with nomination set for April 28, early voting for May 5 and polling for May 9. – Bernama