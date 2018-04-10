Special teams to tackle corruption in run-up to GE14 — EC chairman

Click to print (Opens in new window)

PUTRAJAYA: The Election Commission (EC) will form special teams to monitor corrupt activities and

abuse of power in the run-up to the 14th General Election (GE14), says chairman, Tan Sri Mohd Hashim Abdullah.

Besides the EC, the teams would also include members of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) and the Attorney-General’s Chambers, he said.

He added since the MACC was the (designated) authority over corrupt practices, all offences (related to corruption) reported to the EC would be referred to the commission for further action.

“The state election office will coordinate with the state MACC office,” Mohd Hashim told a press conference held at the launch of the GE14 MACC operations room here yesterday.

Mohd Hashim said the special teams would monitor campaign material, posters, talks and other campaign activities for possible corruption and abuse of power. — Bernama