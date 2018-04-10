SUPP, DAP unhappy with polling date set on working day

Click to print (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: Both Sarawak United Peoples’ Party (SUPP) and Democratic Action Party (DAP) Sarawak are unhappy with the polling date set on a weekday.

SUPP Youth chief Michael Tiang, who is political secretary to the Chief Minister, said he is very disappointed over the announcement that “the polling day falls on a working day”.

He said today that he had received several calls and text messages from voters of Sibu, voicing their reluctance to travel home to vote following the announcement of nomination and polling dates by the Election Commission (EC).

The EC announced April 28 for nomination and May 9 as the polling day for the 14th general election.

Tiang said these individuals are presently working in Peninsular Malaysia.

As such, he predicted that the turnout for this general election will be low.

“Such decision (setting polling on May 9) is not serving the spirit of democracy well,” he added.

Meanwhile, state DAP chairman Chong Chieng Jen alleged that fixing the polling day on a Wednesday “is another attempt by BN (Barisan Nasional) to try to cheat the election”.

He pointed out that most of the young voters in Malaysia are working outside their respective hometowns or the place they cast their votes.

He said this group of voters “are victimised by BN” as they might not be able to come home to vote on May 9.

Chong, who is state Pakatan Harapan (PH) chairman, claimed that a high percentage of young voters “are the supporters of PH”.

“These young voters are deprived of their constitutional rights to vote,” he said.