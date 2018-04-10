Tabalong accelerates construction of rail ground plan

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

TANJUNG, S Kalimantan: Head of Tabalong, South Kalimantan, Transportation Agency Imam Fahrullazi said the agency will accelerate the construction of railway ground plan (trase) in the district, AntaranewsKalsel reported.

“The acceleration of railway line development is done by completing the land acquisition process,” Imam explained in Tanjung on Monday.

This is in accordance with the agreement between the Transportation Agencies of districts, cities, and the province of South Kalimantan.

Imam remarked several other agreements to accelerate the development of the railway path, among others, making recommendations related to compliance with the spatial plans (RTRW) of each region.

Including making a letter about railway facilities and infrastructure as a national strategic program and preparing its funding scheme.

“The realization of the construction of the train is quite urgent considering the increasing number of cars that impact on congestion,” said Imam.

In addition, a number of roads cannot be upgraded from class III to class II.

The railway line that will be built starts from Trisakti Port of Banjarmasin to Tabalong through several districts and cities, namely, Banjar covering Martapura and Simpang Pengaron, then Tapin, South Hulu Sungai, Central Hulu Sungai, and Tabalong