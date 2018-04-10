Vital for teachers to keep up with technology — STU Bintulu chief

Click to print (Opens in new window)

BINTULU: As education becomes more digital, teachers and students must be able to adapt to the technological advancement, especially in the teaching and learning process.

And in this world without borders teachers must keep up with the times to narrow the technological gap between themselves and their students, Sarawak Teachers Union (STU) Bintulu division chairperson Soo Siew Huong said.

“Tech-savvy teachers will be able to apply the ICT skills more effectively and make the teaching and learning process more interesting by making it more fun for their students compared to the conventional ways of teaching and learning,” she said at the closing of the Google Apps for Education workshop at a hotel here.

According to her, STU Bintulu had planned relevant courses, workshops and seminars for members to increase their level of professionalism in teaching.

“Through these advanced education programmes we hope to apply a lifelong learning culture among teachers to empower our current and future educators,” Soo said.

She hoped those who attended the Google Apps workshop will be interested to pursue another training course and sit for an exam to become a Google certified trainer.

The two-day workshop which ended on Saturday was conducted by a Google certified trainer Tammy Teo Ching Sing and Google certified level 1 educator Tan Yen Ping.

During the workshop the participants were exposed to the use of Google Apps such as Google Search, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Docs, Google Slides, Google Sites, Google Forms, Google Hangouts for video conference, Google Calendar and others.