Zahid suggests PBS ‘lend’ Matunggong seat to Umno

KOTA MARUDU: Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi has proposed that Parti Bersatu Sabah (PBS) “lend” the Matunggong state seat to Umno in a bid to win back the seat in the 14th general election (GE14).

“This is not a decision. But would not that be good and I believe the family spirit among BN components will ensure a big victory (in Matunggong) in GE14,” he said during a meet-the-people session in Matunggong near here yesterday.

Ahmad Zahid also said that the sub-district (Matunggong) would be made a full district if its voters there gave their mandate to BN in GE14.

He also said a “formula” is needed for an increased majority for the Barisan Nasional for the Kota Marudu parliamentary seat.

He said the formula should be arrived at through consultations among the negotiating parties.

“We respect the principle of consensus building among BN components.

“This is important because in the this last lap, we cannot afford to have any problems because we know the sentiments on the ground (grassroots level),” he told reporters.

Ahmad Zahid was referring to the failure of BN to defend the Matunggong state seat in GE13 which caused the coalition’s winning majority in Kota Marudu to drop slightly.

In GE13, BN’s Sarapin Magana from Parti Bersatu Sabah (PBS) failed to defend the Matunggong seat which was won by Datuk Jelani Hamdan, who stood on a PKR ticket.

Ahmad Zahid said studies on the winnability level and acceptance must be taken into consideration to get more support from the voters (in Matunggong) for BN.

“It was stubbornness that caused our downfall in Matunggong. So, we have to do something about it,” he said.

Also present were Ahmad Zahid’s wife DatIn Seri Hamidah Khamis, Sabah Deputy Chief Minister and PBS president Tan Sri Joseph Pairin Kitingan, Energy, Green Technology and Water Minister Datuk Seri Dr Maximus Ongkili, who is also PBS deputy president and incumbent MP for Kota Marudu, and Datuk Jelani Hamdan, who has switched allegiance to BN.

Meanwhile, Maximus, who is PBS acting president, said the proposal to ‘lend’ the seat to Umno could not be accepted as Matunggong is a PBS’ seat.

He said this matter would have to be discussed by the PBS supreme council.

“The proposal is contrary to the decision of the BN Sabah leadership to allow every component party to defend their respective areas as no additional seats will be contested. The quota given to PBS should be maintained and any proposal to exchange (seats) should be discussed fairly by the chairmen of the national and state BN,” he said in his Facebook yesterday.