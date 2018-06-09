Aidilfitri special assistance needs parliament nod

Click to print (Opens in new window)

KUALA LUMPUR: The special Aidilfitri payment to civil servants announced by Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad must get approval from the Parliament in the next sitting in July for additional funds as these were not included in Budget 2018.

According to a statement issued by the Finance Ministry today, the announcement made by former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak was merely an announcement.

“Some people feel that the allocation for the additional funds had been provided in Budget 2018 as the former prime minister had announced a special payment of RM1,500 to all civil servants in his Budget 2018 Speech on Oct 27, 2017.

“But in actual fact, the allocation for the payment was not provided in Budget 2018. This has been confirmed by the Accountant-General’s Office,” the statement said.

It added that the Accountant-General’s Circular (SPANM) Number 5 Year 2017 on this matter had been cancelled and replaced with SPANM Number 1 Year 2018.

Accountant General Datuk Saat Esa has also confirmed that the allocation must be passed by Parliament in the July 2018 as the Supplementary Supply Bill 2018.

On May 30, Dr Mahathir announced a special festive assistance payment of RM400 for civil servants in Grade 41 and below, as well as RM200 for government pensioners.

Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng later announced that the assistance which involved an allocation of RM700 million would have to be tabled in Parliament as the Supplementary Supply Bill at the next sitting this month. – Bernama