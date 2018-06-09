Anwar to attend PKR Raya open house in Tawau on July 1st

Click to print (Opens in new window)

TAWAU: Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) leader Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim will be in Tawau on July 1 for the party’s Hari Raya open house at Tawau Sports Complex.

Sabah PKR chairperson Christina Liew said this year PKR’s main celebration will be in Tawau and members of the public are invited to join the program from 11am to 2pm.

“All are welcome, this is the first time he visits Sabah, but only to Tawau after being released,” she said.

Muslims food including ‘kueh-mueh’ will be provided and those coming will be entertained with cultural dances.

The last time Anwar was in Tawau was during the 13th General Election campaign and he will only be visiting Tawau on this visit, and well-wishers will have an opportunity to greet him on that day.