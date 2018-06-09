Don’t wait 100 days, start criticising now – Maria Chin Abdullah

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: Petaling Jaya MP Maria Chin Abdullah opined that Malaysians should not hesitate to speak out against the Pakatan Harapan (PH) administration, and there should not be a grace period of 100 days before the new government could be criticised, reported Free Malaysia Today.

“There is no time frame. If you think things are not right, you should say it now. We owe it to the change we just accomplished to voice out. You shouldn’t be waiting until after the 100 days, it will be too late,” the former Bersih 2.0 chairperson told a forum titled “The Importance of a Strong Opposition for a Vibrant Democracy”, organised by the Bar Council.

The online news portal also quoted Gerakan Youth deputy chief Andy Yong Kim Seng, another panelist, who noted what he saw as a “denial syndrome” among Barisan Nasional (BN) leaders after their defeat on May 9.

“What we need now is someone intellegent with knowledge, to oppose. We do not want people like Sungai Besar Umno division chief Jamal Yunos. At the moment, I do not see many BN leaders who can play this role right now,” he said.

Andy gave examples of politicians he said had played their role effectively as opposition leaders during the previous administration, including DAP strategist Liew Chin Tong, PKR vice-president Rafizi Ramli and Damansara MP Tony Pua.

He said it would take time to build a credible opposition in the aftermath of the euphoric victory of Pakatan Harapan.

“Right now, it is not going to be easy for both sides as PH is now the government for the first time, and BN the opposition for the first time.”