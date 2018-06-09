Driver ‘crawls out’ of Toyota van that flipped in collision

Click to print (Opens in new window)

KOTA KINABALU: A Toyota van driver manage to crawl out from his vehicle after it flipped and landed on its side during a collision with a Perodua Myvi at Jalan Tungku Abdul Rahman, just below the Karamunsing flyover, here on Friday.

A statement from the State Fire and Rescue Department said five personnel, including an officer, responded to the 8.50pm and arrived at the scene within minutes from the Sembulan fire station.

EMRS attended to the victim and gave early treatment at the scene before he was taken to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital for further treatment.

The driver of the Perodua Myvi was also given treatment but walk away with only minor injury.

No other vehicles were involved in the incident and the operation ended at 9pm the same day.