Govt to study SST before reintroduce in Sept – Liew

TAWAU: The people should not worry when the sales and services tax (SST) is reintroduced back in September this year as the government is studying it seriously.

Deputy Chief Minister cum Tourism, Cultures and Environment Minister, Christina Liew said though nothing is confirmed yet, the government will be doing some thing good on the policy to be implemented that will be under strict scrutiny that will be good for the country.

She also hopes with the reintroduction of SST, prices will reduce as it means savings for the people especially for Sabah as Sabahans salary are low compared to Semenanjung.

“If prices is not reduced, it will be difficult for low income people,” she said when interviewed yesterday after launching the Hari Raya Puasa Festival Season Price Control Scheme at Giant Hypermarket.

Christina said the new government has a lot of hard work ahead and needs to work hard and fast to keep its election promise to the people.

“We urge the people to give the new government sometime. The federal and state government is doing its best, but it takes sometime. You are talking about 30-days versus 61 years of mismanagement. Give us time, be patient, we will be doing it,” she said.

On the Sabah cabotage, she said the state government is still studying on it adding it was discussed before change of government.

“There are ‘two schools’ of thought. One says it will definitely help reduce transportation cost to Sabah and one says different. The government will have to look at it in total and study the pros and cons,” she said.

Personally for Christina, she said she preferred cabotage to be scrapped as whether like it or not it definitely will increase the price of goods coming into Sabah.

“But whatever policy we come out with in future, will be for the benefit of the state and people at large. Not for the shipping, companies and private operators,” she said,

On the Hari Raya price control scheme, Christina said she was happy and satisfied to see the prices for 22 essential goods are low and Muslims will be able to celebrate Hari Raya especially with the zero GST.

This is the first Hari Raya that we celebrate after the new government takes over and I know there will be more good news for the people of Sabah.

Christina said she is sure the public will be satisfy with the reduced price in all the places selling the controlled items as protection to the consumers.