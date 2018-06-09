Indonesia hopes for lower maid bureaucratic fee – envoy

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

KUALA LUMPUR: Indonesia hopes the new government of Malaysia will consider reducing the bureaucratic fees for domestic maids in the effort to eradicate the illegal entry of its nationals into Malaysia, said Indonesia’s ambassador to Malaysia, Rusdi Kirana.

“I will talk to the Malaysian government to reduce the bureaucratic fees for the recruitment domestic maid to ensure employers in Malaysia receive trained and cheaper maids.

“The two countries should improve the cost incurred by workers such as passport, medical check up, and training. The Indonesian government will absorb its own charges while the fees imposed by Malaysia should be reduced to curb illegal entry of workers into this country,” he told reporters after a breaking of fast of the Malaysia-Indonesia Journalist Friendship Alliance (ISWAMI) here yesterday.

The event was attended top management executives of leading Malaysian media including ISWAMI president Datuk Zulkifli Salleh, who is also Bernama chief executive officer, as well as veteran journalists, Tan Sri Johan Jaafar and Tan Sri Zainuddin Maidin.

Rusdi also hoped the government would allow his government to open more Community Learning Centre (CLC) for Indonesian children in the peninsula similar to those opened in Sabah and Sarawak.

On allegations that Sungai Besar UMNO division chief Datuk Seri Jamal Md Yunos had fled to Indonesia, Rusdi said Indonesia was prepared to assist Malaysia track down Jamal.

“I heard rumours that he is still in Malaysia, nonetheless we have deportation agreement, if there is a request from Malaysia, we will do what is necessary under the pact,” he said. – Bernama