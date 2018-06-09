Motorcyclist dies in crash on Jalan Lintas

Click to print (Opens in new window)

KOTA KINABALU: A motorcyclist was killed after he lost control of his Yamaha motorcycle along Jalan Lintas, near Taman Millenium on Friday.

Harris Abdullah, 24, was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedic in the 6.40pm incident on June 8.

City police chief ACP M. Chandra said the victim lost control of his motorcycle before it rammed into a road divider.

The victim was thrown a couple of meters from the scene and succumbed to severe head and body injuries.

The body was taken to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital for a post-mortem.

Chandra urged eyewitness to come forward to assist police in their investigation.

The case is being investigated under Section 41 (1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.