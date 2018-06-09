Organisation welcomes Putrajaya’s assurance to review Pharmaniaga’s monopoly

Click to print (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: An independent public policy research and advocacy organisation has welcomed Putrajaya’s assurance to review the public healthcare procurement process, in light of criticism of the previous government’s policy of allowing the concession only to local pharmaceutical giant Pharmaniaga Berhad, reported Free Malaysia Today.

According to the news report, Galen Centre for Health and Social Policy was encouraged by Health Minister Dzulkefly Ahmad’s acknowledgement of the existence of “opaque direct-negotiation mechanisms” in concession agreements, saying they were contrary to best practices in healthcare delivery systems.

“We agree with his position that this must change to ensure that it is just and fair to all through competition,” it said, as reported by the online news portal.

“This will help ensure that patients continue to have the best access to life-saving drugs and to have improved availability of the latest medicines and treatment.”

Galen said it supported Dzulkefly’s call for a “competitive, accountable and transparent” drug procurement and supply chain framework.

Pharmaniaga’s 10-year concession to purchase, store, supply and distribute both branded and generic approved drugs and medical products to government hospitals, clinics and district health offices nationwide, will end this year.