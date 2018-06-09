See urges investigation into pricey purchase of Diamond aircraft

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: Batu Lintang assemblyman See Chee How has today lodged a police report calling for immediate investigation into the purchase of a sophisticated Diamond special mission aircraft with a hefty price of RM35 million for aerial surveillance and mapping purpose by the state Forest Department.

See, who was accompanied by state Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) Stampin branch secretary Desmond Kho and deputy youth chief Jeffery Mok, filed the report at the Kuching District Police Headquarters, following news report on an online news portal claiming that the plane, which is currently undergoing testing by Malaysia Aviation Commission (Mavcom), will be able to ‘fly’ soon.

See said “MAVCOM” is the Malaysia Aviation Commission, established pursuant to the Malaysia Aviation Commission Act 2015 (Act 771), whose tasks are set up under the same Act, primarily to regulate economic matters relating to the civil aviation industry.

“On the other hand, the Federal Ministry of Natural Resources & Environment and the Forestry Department Sarawak are public authorities which, to my understanding, are not involved in the civil aviation industry, and are not carrying out any economic matters relating to the civil aviation industry,” he added.

The purported purchase of the fixed-wing four-seater “DA42M-NG Diamond” plane said to be bought using the allocation of the federal Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment and that the plane will be parked under the State Forest Department, is therefore irregular and an illegality.

“The police and the Federal Transport Ministry must investigate whether there is/are individual(s) or private person(s) and/or private/public companies involved in the transaction of this DA42M-NG Diamond plane.

“Investigate also what is/are their arrangements with the federal Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment (MNRE) and the Forest Department Sarawak (FDS) in supplying this allegedly hugely over-priced fixed-wing four-seater Diamond plane,” he said.

As reported late October last year, the aircraft was purchased under the 11th Malaysia Plan (11MP), under the federal Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment.

The state Forest Department has reasoned that the cost of the four-seat aircraft, plus sophisticated equipment, would reach RM35 million.

See, who is also the state PKR vice chairman, pointed out that Mavcom’s tasks were primarily to regulate economic matters relating to the civil aviation industry.

“The federal MNRE and FDS are public authorities, which to my understanding are not involved in the civil aviation industry and are not carrying out any economic matters relating to the civil aviation industry.

“The purported purchase of the plane using the allocation of MNRE and that it will be parked under FDS is therefore irregular and an illegality,” he added.

Moreover, See reiterated that the price of RM35 million was too dear for this light twin-engined utility and trainer aircraft, albeit a special mission variant with modification from the standard DA42 aircraft according to their research findings.

From a standard DA42 aircraft to the ultimate special mission model DA42 MPP Guardian (the Multi Purpose Platform variant designed to carry aerial sensing, mapping and surveillance payload), he said that the range of various models of the Diamond aircraft for the minister’s specified purposes are priced between RM3 million and RM6.5 million.