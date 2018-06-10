Backup water pumps for all districts in Sabah

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

KOTA KINABALU: The Ministry of Infrastructure Development will be setting up backup pumps in each of the districts in the state in its effort to address the state’s water shortage issues.

Its minister Datuk Peter Anthony disclosed that several areas in the state, including the state capital are currently facing water shortage problems.

“Before this, the previous government had not provided any backup pumps. If any of the existing pumps were damaged, there were no spares that could be used.

“Thus, I have ordered my ministry to provide backup pumps for every single district in the state. Each district should have at least one standby pump,” Peter said when met at the Road Safety Department (JKJR) Sabah Safety Awareness Campaign at the city centre yesterday.

Prior to this, any damaged pumps had to be transferred somewhere else for it to be fixed and the whole process could be very time consuming, Peter said.

He stressed that the capacity of each of the backup pumps would the be same for every district.

“Districts like Sipitang has around three to five existing pumps, so there should be at least one or two standby pumps. This is so that the standby pumps can be used in the event of an emergency,” Peter explained.

After discussing with some of the engineers of the various districts in the state, Peter found out that the electricity supply problem was also one of the factors that caused water shortage in the first place.

Thus, backup gen sets should also be provided in districts that are prone to electricity supply problems, Peter opined.

Peter said he would also be discussing with the Sabah Electricity Sdn Bhd (SESB) to look into the worsening electricity supply issues in the state.

Commenting on the awareness campaign, Peter said emphasis should be given on motorcyclists as most accidents in the state involved motorcycles.

During the event, Peter distributed helmets and Hari Raya goodies to motorists.