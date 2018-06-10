Cheaper rice once termination of monopoly policy fully enforced – Chong

Click to print (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: Pakatan Harapan (PH) Sarawak chairman Chong Chieng Jen says consumers will enjoy cheaper rice once the termination of monopoly policy on importation of rice is completely enforced.

At a news conference here today, he said he had been in touch with the federal minister in charge of the matter.

Agriculture and Agro-based Industry Minister Salahuddin Ayub recently announced that the monopoly to import rice by Padiberas Nasional Bhd (Bernas) has been terminated as per the Cabinet decision.

Pursuant to this, Salahuddin said a working paper on breaking up the monopoly with feedback from the ministry and other stakeholders would be drafted before being submitted to the government for further action.

Under the previous Barisan Nasional (BN) government, Chong said Bernas Corporation monopolised the importation of rice, an act which had marked up the selling price of both fragrant and white rice.

Chong, who is Stampin MP and Kota Sentosa assemblyman, said Bernas Corporation registered some RM104 million of gross profit a year in Sarawak alone because of the monopoly policy while consumers had to fork out more for the daily need.

“Sarawakians are paying for the system that has been implemented by the previous BN government. We the consumers pay RM104 million a year for the monopoly system.

“By doing away with this monopoly system, consumers will enjoy cheaper rice,” he added.

With him at the press conference were Parti Amanah Negara Sarawak chairman Mohamad Fidzuan Zaidi and Bandar Kuching MP Kelvin Yii.