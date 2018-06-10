City Hall not involved in Skybridge project – mayor

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

KOTA KINABALU: Contractor Petrofiq Sdn Bhd has to deal with the Public Private Partnership Unit (UKAS) to resolve the Skybridge hiatus, said Kota Kinabalu City Mayor Datuk Yeo Boon Hai.

Yeo explained the federal funded Skybridge involved UKAS and Sunsea Development Sdn Bhd.

“We (DBKK) agreed to the project and will receive the project. DBKK is not involved at all. It is (between) UKAS and Sunsea and the contractor,” he said here yesterday.

“When they complete they will hand over (the project) to DBKK to own and manage. We are not involved with any of them.

“All of this is in our overall traffic planning so we just accept it,” he elaborated, adding that the cost of the bridge is about RM31.2 million.

Yeo reiterated the matter is currently out of DBKK’s hand.