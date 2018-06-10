DAP to host ‘Tabung Harapan Fundraising Fair’ next weekend

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

SIBU: The Sibu and Sungai Merah branches of Democratic Action Party (DAP) will jointly run the ‘Tabung Harapan Fundraising Fair’ this June 17.

The event is held in connection with ‘Tabung Harapan Malaysia’ – a special fund set up to help efforts by the present government to reduce massive federal debts and liabilities.

The fair will take place at Rejang Park Commercial Centre here, where the DAP office is located, from 7am to noon that day.

According to event organising chairperson Amy Lau, coupons are now available at RM10, RM50 and RM100.

Items for sale will include food, beverages, dried products, eggs and household goods, she stated.

“Some of the items can be pre-ordered for pick-up on that day itself.

“They include roast pork at RM500 per order, Father’s Day cheesecake at RM100 each, and a special edition ‘Ubah’ plush toy with the signatures of YBs (elected representatives) at RM100,” she said.

Those interested to pre-order these items can contact Wong Pak Kee at 013-815 9700.

The organiser also welcomes sponsorship of items to be sold at the fair. Those keen to contribute may also call Wong Pak Kee.

To purchase the coupons, go to DAP office at Rejang Park Commercial Centre, or call 084-322001.