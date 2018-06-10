Entrepreneur calls upon Good Samaritans to help out blind worker and his lot

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

MIRI: A local entrepreneur is appealing to individuals as well as those from the public and private sector to help Rajit Hairani and his family, who are living in poverty.

Rajit, 44, and his wife with their five children – four girls and a boy – are living in a dilapidated house in Kampung Stapok Batu Kawa in Kuching.

He worked as a labourer until 2005 – the year when he lost his sight to complications from cataract.

According to entrepreneur Deniey Davani, the man has been making visits and submitting requests for welfare assistance and financial aid from several governmental and non-governmental bodies but till today, he has yet to receive any help.

It is learnt that Rajit’s eldest child Seri Artika, 21, is now working at a factory – she was not able to further her studies due to financial constraints. Another daughter is married, while the other three are still in school.

Currently Rajit – also known as ‘Wak’ – helps Deniey out at the latter’s grilled chicken stall in the Ramadan bazaar near Metro City in Kuching.

“They have no other source of income to support them,” Deniey told thesundaypost when met recently.

Nevertheless he said despite being blind, Rajit made ‘one of the best grilled chickens in the city’ – it turned out that Rajit had 20 years’ worth of skills in grilling chicken.

On average, the stall named ‘Wak Legend Double D’ sells over 60 orders of grilled chicken daily.

In his remarks, Rajit expressed his gratitude to Deniey for his kindness and generosity.

“He (Deniey) continues to include me in his business, despite my disability.

“I really enjoy my job, as I am able to meet many customers even though I can no longer see.The income I receive can help cover our household expenses and meet the needs of our children,” said Rajit.

Back on Deniey, he expressed his hope that more individuals and parties would come forward and help Rajit and his lot – whether in the form of financial assistance, repair works on Rajit’s house or supply of essential household items.