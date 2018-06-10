Firefighters free seven trapped in ATM room

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: Firefighters successfully freed seven people trapped in an automated teller machine (ATM) room of a bank in Jalan Matang here yesterday.

Petra Jaya station chief Muhammad Mirza Dzalmira Miraj when contacted said the department received a call at 9am.

“The doors to the main and side entrances had closed and locked by themselves, confining those who were inside,” he said.

He said that firefighters managed to open the door using a special technique and the victims were finally released about an hour after being trapped.

Mirza added that the cause of the sudden lock-down is believed to be technical in nature.