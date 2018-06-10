Mass rabies vaccination still ongoing

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

KOTA SAMARAHAN: Department of Veterinary Services (DVS) conducted free mass rabies vaccination exercise at three locations in Samarahan Division, and two locations in Kuching Division yesterday.

According to DVS Sarawak veterinary officer Dr Tay Lee Huay, vaccination was given to dogs aged three months and above.

“Puppies younger than three months are encouraged to complete their core vaccination at private veterinary clinics to prevent them from getting sick from canine infectious diseases that could be mistaken with rabies,” she told reporters during a press conference at SMK Muara Tuang.

SMK Muara Tuang, Kampung Sungai Jernang Baru and Kampung Mangka were the three venues where the mass vaccination exercise was carried out in Samarahan. In Kuching, the exercise took place at Kampung Perigi in Lundu, Jalan Stephen Yong, and Batu Kawah.

Dr Tay also said those who missed out sending their dogs to any rabies mass vaccination, could do so by getting their dogs vaccinated at any DVS Sarawak office, for RM25.

She also reminded the public that rabies vaccination is done once annually and dogs that were vaccinated last year should complete the next one according to schedule.

“We will arrange for mass vaccination at different areas in time to come. The dog owners are required to bring their identification card (IC) for registration.

“They must also leash their dogs. If their dogs are known to be weary of strangers, they are encouraged to muzzle their pets too,” she said.

Those who want to know when the DVS would carry out their free vaccination, can go to DVS Facebook page, Sarawak Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SSPCA) Facebook page, visit St Joseph’s School website http://stjosephkuching.org, or watch out for announcements on the radio.

They can also contact 082-628248 or 082-628277 (fax).