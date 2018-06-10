Mavcom denies testing special mission aircraft

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: The Malaysia Aviation Commission (Mavcom) has denied news reports it was conducting test on the DA42M-NG Diamond special mission aircraft for aerial surveillance and mapping.

“With reference to media reports pertaining to a police report involving the Sarawak Forestry Department for an alleged purchase of a ‘DA42M-NG Diamond’ plane worth RM35 million, it was stated that it is undergoing testing by the Malaysian Aviation Commission (Mavcom). We would like to categorically state that this is incorrect

“Mavcom has not had any communications with the Sarawak Forestry Department and is not responsible for the technical testing of aircraft as stated in the news reports. Mavcom is an independent body that regulates economic and commercial matters relating to civil aviation.

“Mavcom’s goal is to promote a commercially viable, consumer oriented and resilient aviation industry that supports the nation’s economic growth,” it said in a press statement today.

Mavcom pointed out that technical regulations for general aviation falls under the Civil Aviation Act 1969 which is not within its purview.

DayakDaily had first reported on last Friday that the plane, which is currently undergoing testing by the Mavcom, will be able to ‘fly’ soon.

Following the report, Batu Lintang assemblyman See Chee How lodged a police report yesterday to call for an immediate investigation into the purchase of the aircraft which cost RM35 million.

See, who is Parti Keadilan Rakyat Sarawak vice chairman, had also asked the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) to probe the Sarawak Forest Department’s purchase of the aircraft.

See said he would go to MACC tomorrow (June 11) to find out if a probe has been carried out on the purchase of the DA42M-NG Diamond plane and lodge a complaint if necessary.