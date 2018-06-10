No shame, burden in getting help for special children, parents told

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

LAWAS: Parents of children with special needs must do away with any feeling of embarrassment or seeing their situation as a burden when it comes to registering for aid, rehabilitation or training programmes made available by the government.

According to Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan, it is incumbent upon the parents to pave the way towards enabling these programmes to reach the target group.

“Children with special needs have feelings and aspirations too; each with his or her own gifts and capabilities.

“We should do what we can to help them. Make these special people feel loved and wanted – don’t let them feel alone,” he said in his remarks prior to presenting Hari Raya goodies to less-fortunate local Muslims at the indoor stadium here yesterday.

The 432 out of the 1,603 aid recipients under Malaysian Muslim Welfare Organisation (Perkim) Lawas branch, comprised 147 children with special needs, 48 orphans, 43 single mothers, and 194 senior citizens.

Awang Tengah, who is Bukit Sari assemblyman, commended Perkim Lawas for its initiative of providing rehabilitation and training for those with special needs via Lawas Community-based Rehabilitation Centre (PDK Lawas), which was made possible with the support from the Sarawak government, relevant agencies and the private sector.

Moreover, he also assured all that he would pursue the proposed orphanage project here, aimed at accommodating orphans who are currently placed in Kuching and Miri so that they could secure better care, welfare and education.

“The site has already been approved and earth-filling works have been carried out for this project, which was approved by Tun Pehin Sri Abdul Taib Mahmud when he was still the chief minister,” he said.

Awang Tengah also thanked donors Aiman Group of Companies, Tectonic and Sons Holding and Empayar Setia Sdn Bhd for their continuous support to Perkim Lawas.

Meanwhile, Awang Tengah’s wife Datuk Dayang Morliah Awang Daud – also Perkim Lawas chairperson – said the presentation of Hari Raya goodies was part of the branch’s annual welfare and religious activities.

Additionally, she also announced that the family would host their Hari Raya open house at their residence here on the third day of the celebration.