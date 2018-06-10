PKR lodges police report over RM50 mln Ng Ngungun/Ng Jagau road project

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

SIBU: Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) Kanowit sub-branch has lodged a police report regarding the RM50 million allocation promised by the Barisan Nasional (BN)-led government in 2012 for the construction of Nanga Ngungun/Nanga Jagau Road.

Speaking to reporters during a press conference here yesterday, the party’s sub-branch chairman Thomas Laja called on police and the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) to investigate this matter.

According to him, the earth-breaking ceremony for the project has been performed few times, but works have yet to start.

“The allocation of RM50 million was announced by former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak, and the allocation had also been mentioned by Deputy Chief Minister Tan Sri Datuk Amar Dr James Masing.

“So now, I would like to know where is the RM50 million that has been approved? Until today, there is still no road – only a timber road, which is very dangerous,” he questioned, adding that the proposed road would span about 22km.

Meanwhile, PKR Kanowit sub-branch secretary George Chen said the ‘pemakai menoa’ (communal domains) and ‘pulau galau’ (forest reserves) cases had reached the Federal Court.

“Should Pakatan Harapan (PH) formed the next Sarawak government, PH would use the land based on Section 18 of Sarawak Land Code, rather than Section 6.

“Meaning, there would be no more perimeter survey. This would ensure that the native land would not be grabbed by companies, whichever they are.”

It is understood that Section 18 of Sarawak Land Code is about the surveying of individually-owned land.