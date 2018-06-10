Plantation assistant manager shot seven times

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

KINABATANGAN: An assistant manager at an oil palm plantation was seriously injured after being shot seven times at his quarters at Ladang Litang, Hap Seng Plantations here, on Wednesday at about 4.35am.

Kinabatangan district police chief Superintendent A Sahak Rahmat, who confirmed the incident, said the victim was identified as Razlan Bin Alibi.

“The suspect is still not identified and at large,” he said.

Sahak said that the victim was shot by an unknown person, believed to be with a bakakuk (handmade gun) when leaving his house to go to the surau for prayers.

“he victim was sent to the Lahad Datu Hospital and it was found that the victim had seven small bullet wounds on his back.

“Evaluation by Dr Mouhammad Fadhly of the hospital confirmed that four brass bullets were taken out of the victim¡¦s body, and that the victim is now under the care of ICU for further treatment,” Sahak said.

He said further investigation at the crime scene revealed that at the time of incident around 2.30am, a motorcycle that was parked in front of the victim’s house had malfunctioning back light and there were red liquid spots in front of the house near the motorcycle.

“There were also bullets on the motorcycle seat,” he said, adding the police also found traces of movement of the suspect on the left part of the victim’s house, about 13 meters away.

Around the area, police found one left green slipper, believed to be the suspect’s.

“As of now, the cause of the incident is yet to be identified as we still could not get any statement from the victim. Based on statements from the victim¡¦s peers, we could only assume (for now) that it was due to revenge,” Sahak said, adding that the case was still under investigation under Section 37 of the Arms Act 1960.