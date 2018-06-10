Price-control ops in Sibu start off with 130 premises

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

SIBU: The Ministry of Domestic Trade, Cooperatives and Consumerism (KPDNKK) has inspected 130 premises here as part of its operation to ensure compliance among local traders with the Hari Raya Aidilfitri 2018 Price Control Scheme.

KPDNKK Sibu chief Roslee Maslie said throughout the inspection, which commenced on Friday, all traders involved had given full cooperation to his officers.

“(As at yesterday), we inspected about 130 premises dealing with the gazetted items. There was no case as the traders complied with the scheme.

“In fact, there were even traders who were willing to sell below gazetted prices. We would do daily rounds of inspection on premises,” he told reporters after leading his team for the inspection on Sibu Central Market yesterday.

The operation on festive season price-control scheme will be running till this June 22.

Specifically, Roslee said although there are 22 items gazetted under the scheme, for this division there are only 18.

Under the scheme, the retail prices for 17 items are RM6.70 per kilogramme for live chicken, RM8.50/kilogramme for standard chicken (complete with head, feet, liver and gizzard), RM9.50/kilogramme for super chicken (without head, feet, liver and gizzard), RM27/kilogramme for imported beef, RM0.39 per Grade A egg, RM0.38 per Grade B egg, RM0.37 per Grade C egg, RM15/kilogramme for red chillies, RM7/kilogramme for tomatoes, RM4/kilogramme for imported round cabbage (Indonesia and China, excluding Beijing cabbage), RM5/kilogramme for grated coconut, RM6/kilogramme for shallots (India), RM4/kilogramme for imported onions, RM8/kilogramme for garlic (China), RM3.50/kilogramme for imported potatoes (China), RM11/kilogramme for ‘tenggiri’ or mackerel, and RM9/kilogramme for ‘selayang’ or scad.

On the other hand, whole coconuts – priced at RM1.30 per number – are also under the scheme, but they are meant for wholesale.

On the stock of these price-controlled items here, Roslee assured local consumers that it was sufficient.

He also reminded all traders to always display pink price tags for these items, and they must be clearly visible

Price-hiking of these gazetted items constitutes as an offence under the Price Control and Anti-Profiteering Act 2011.

Upon conviction, an individual can be fined up to RM100,000 or sentenced to three years’ jail, or both; or face a compound of up to RM50,000.

Companies, on the other hand, can be fined up to RM500,000 or imposed with a compound up to RM250,000.

For failure to display pink price tags for the gazetted items, an individual is liable to be fined up to RM10,000 or compounded up to RM5,000 upon conviction, while companies can be fined up to RM20,000 or compounded up to RM10,000.

Consumers can report on traders who do not comply with the scheme by calling 03-8000 8000 1Malaysia One Call Centre (1MOCC), toll-free number 03-8882 6245/6088 (Information and Strategic Operations Centre), smartphone app – ‘Ez ADU’, or email their complaints to [email protected]