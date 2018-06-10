Restaurant preps up for World Cup 2018

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: Restaurant owner Billy Lee’s passion for football has seen him collecting football scarves of all 32 participating countries in the coming World Cup 2018 to be hosted by Russia.

These scarves which feature the national colours, names and emblems of the countries can now be viewed at his sports-themed restaurant Porkies by Flavours at Jalan Song.

The restaurant itself is already being prepped up to welcome football fans before the biggest football tournament in the world kicks off next Thursday.

It took me few months to finally collect the scarves of all 32 participating countries. They were purchased online from overseas after I searched on the Internet.

“The complete set of scarves look so impressive, that customers have enquired to purchase them. I politely declined since I spent a lot of effort and money to get them to decorate my restaurant for the World Cup,”said Lee who is affectionately known as Billy.

The coming World Cup 2018 got many local football fans excited as they look forward to the matches.

The kick-off time of the matches, some as early as 6pm and others as late as 2am, meant that sports fans will get the chance to watch the action after working hours.

Some eateries and even entertainment outlets are offering attractive promotion and putting up big-screen TVs to attract more crowd.

At Porkie’s by Flavours Restaurant, even the waiters and waitresses are clad in national football jerseys of participating countries to add to the World Cup fever.

Billy said the restaurant will be screening all the 64 live matches, even those which kick off at 2am.

“We have six TV screens inside the restaurant, comprising four sets in the smoking section and two sets in the non-smoking section. We also have a 16-feet screen for those sitting outside,” he said.