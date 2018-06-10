SAPS exam analysis system shut down following security claim

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

PUTRAJAYA: The Education Ministry has temporarily shut down the school examination analysis system, Sistem Analisis Peperiksaan Sekolah (SAPS) to investigate security claim, said Education Minister Dr Maszlee Malik in a statement today.

He said, SAPS had been suspended due to security concerns over an alleged attack on the system.

“On behalf of the ministry, I apologise for any alarm caused, but I am personally looking into the issue and have taken immediate action,” Maszlee added.

He said, the Education Ministry is currently analysing the claim which was sent to them on Saturday (June 9).

“As a precautionary measure, I have instructed the ministry to temporarily shut down the system. At the same time we (Education Ministry) are conducting an in-depth security analysis to identify weaknesses in our system and will take immediate action once we have a solution in place,” Maszlee further said.

In the long term, he said the Education Ministry would also update project management and risk management process for all of its projects as issues like this could not continue to occur.

“Everything else including the Education Ministry’s websites and applications will be running as usual. I truly appreciate everyone’s feedback and concern over the issue,” he said.

Maszlee added that he strongly believed that public views were crucial in all matters pertaining to the ministry.

“We need continuous input from everyone as we work together to make the necessary reforms in the ministry,” he further said.

According to earlier media reports, anonymous email has been circulated claiming that SAPS, which was introduced in July 2011 to centralise examination results from all states, is vulnerable to an attack called SQL Injection. The email also alleged that 4.9 million student details along with their parents’ MyKad numbers could be compromised.

The SAPS aim to measure students’ academic performance and enable better administration. Teachers are required to key in students examination and test results into this database, allowing parents to have real-time access to their children’s academic results. – Bernama