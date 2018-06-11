AAS joins calls for Md Raus, Zulkifli to step down from their posts

MIRI: Advocates Association of Sarawak (AAS) has joined the calls for Tun Md Raus Sharif and Tan Sri Zulkifli Ahmad Makinudin to immediately step down and tender their resignations from the posts of Chief Justice and the President of the Court of Appeal respectively.

Its president Ranbir Singh Sangha in a statement to The Borneo Post today, said the AAS also believes that if they resign immediately, then it would indeed be an honourable act on their part.

“Given the recent developments in the country, it has become untenable for them to continue holding their current posts respectively,” he said.

According to Ranbir Singh, it is the view of the AAS that since there are so many calls for their resignation reported in the press, Md Raus and Zulkifli should immediately and without delay at the very least inform the nation of whether they are going to resign from their respective posts or not and if they are going to resign when do they intend to do so.

In noting that it is pointless to keep Malaysians waiting for an answer, he said the AAS maintains the view that they should announce their resignations immediately and with immediate effect because they continue to serve in their present posts beyond the age limit prescribed by the Federal Constitution.

The Malaysian Bar and the Advocates Association of Sarawak (AAS) had challenged the appointments of Md Raus and Zulkefli as both judges were beyond the mandatory retirement age of 66 years and six months when appointed.

The case is being heard in the Federal Court by a seven-member Bench.

Md Raus and Zulkefli reportedly went to meet to the chairman of the Council of Eminent Persons (CEO) Tun Daim Zainuddin when the duo were summoned to his office recently to discuss their resignation.