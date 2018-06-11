Abang Johari urged to reveal details of ‘RM35 million project’ proposed by FDS

KUCHING: Batu Lintang assemblyman See Chee How has urged Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg to reveal the details of ‘the RM35 million-project’ that was proposed by the Forest Department of Sarawak (FDS).

The proposed project is said to consists of a surveillance plane, mission equipment, spare-parts, warranties, technical support, training and implementation for a period of five years to manage and monitor Sarawak’s forest resources.

“The FDS is one of the departments under the Chief Minister’s charge. In view of the public concerned that the Federal Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment (MNRE) may have granted to us a ‘DA42M-NG Diamond’ surveillance plane which is excessively overpriced, the Chief Minister should immediately instruct that the FDS unveils the project proposal and the approval that was said to have been approved by the Ministry of Finance in 2017.

“It appears that there is a can of worms that comes with the purchase of this fixed wing surveillance plane. By disclosing the details of this ‘RM35 million-project’, the CM can uphold integrity of his administration by weeding out suspected corrupt practices which are bleeding the State, and our nation.”

See, who is Parti Keadilan Rakyat Sarawak vice chairman, said the Sarawakian public were confused or overawed because the statements that were issued by a former federal Minister of Natural Resources and Environment and the acting director of our FDS.

Earlier, he said Sarawakians were led to believe that the MNRE, through its allocation, is granting to us a very sophisticated fixed-wing plane, the most expensive of its kind to carry out air surveillance and to monitor illegal logging in Sarawak.

In October 26, last year, See said the former federal minister Dato Sri Dr Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar revealed that a 4-seater model DA42M-NG Diamond special mission aircraft, costing RM35 million, configured for aerial surveillance and for mapping purposes, will be delivered to the state government.

He was quoted as saying: “The plane is so sophisticated that it can identify the species of trees below it. And it will be able to fly without refuelling for nine hours. This plane will be ideal for Sarawak with its vast geographical land mass.”

“It was only two days ago, that the former federal minister was still insisting that the RM35 million is spent on the Diamond aircraft and surveillance equipment added to it.”

Similarly, See said the FDS appears not to have full knowledge of their own proposal.

“On 27 January this year, the acting director Hamden Mohammad had thought that the RM35 million was well spent on the first fixed wing plane that his department is acquiring. He was quoted as saying that the aircraft is fitted with ‘high-fidelity surveillance and hyper-spectral sensors’, that ‘the aeroplane, manufactured in Austria, would also have other sophisticated equipment, adding that the cost of the four-seat aircraft, plus equipment, would reach RM35 million’.

“The same acting director even went to the extent of giving a misleading and inaccurate statement, on June 7, that the plane was undergoing testing by Mavcom, that there is a delay in its delivery because of ‘the stringent technical inspection by Mavcom (Malaysian Aviation Commission)’.”

Mavcom has since denied that statement. In their statement issued yesterday (10 June), Mavcom stated: “With reference to media reports pertaining to a police report involving the Sarawak Forestry Department for an alleged purchase of a ‘DA42M-NG Diamond’ plane worth RM35 million, it was stated that it is undergoing testing by the Malaysian Aviation Commission (Mavcom). We would like to categorically state that this is incorrect. Mavcom has not had any communications with the Sarawak Forestry Department and is not responsible for the technical testing of aircraft as stated in the news reports …”

Hours later, the Assistant Minister of Urban Planning, Land Administration and Environment Datu Len Talif Salleh had issued a statement to clarify on the matter, saying that “the RM35 million is the total cost for the overall project that consists of aircraft, mission equipment, spare-parts, warranties, technical support, as well as training and implementation for a period of five years”.

See said he was appalled by the clarification of the Assistant Minister, not only with the twist that the RM35 million was with regards to the proposed project instead of the supposedly high-fidelity surveillance plane.

“I am even more stunned that the former federal minister taking charge of MNRE and the acting director of FDS, who are parties to the matter, have little knowledge of what the RM35 million was used for and they have to give even erroneous information with regards to the plane.”

In view that the Chief Minister had said that integrity is one integral foundation of his administration when he announced the setting up of a Ministry of Integrity and Ombudsman in his office, a first in Malaysia, See said: “This is a fitting case to show that the Chief Minister is determined in upholding integrity of his state government, if he will instruct the FDS to publicise the details of this project.”

“With the latest twist of event that the ball is being kicked to the Chief Minister’s court, I think it is appropriate to give the CM a little time to deal with this matter vigilantly,” said See.

See further revealed that he will write to the Ministry of Finance to request for the papers concerning the application and approval of this purported RM35 million project.